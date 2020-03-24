Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $929,518.16 and $43,435.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.09 or 0.03381121 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00665440 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.