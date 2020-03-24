ColossusXT Reaches Market Cap of $2.33 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $19.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,920,446,518 coins and its circulating supply is 11,879,404,691 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

