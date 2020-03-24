Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post sales of $198.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $216.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $818.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.68 million to $818.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $815.05 million, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $829.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $531.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

