Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,919,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 461,323 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.33% of Comcast worth $670,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 18,721,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,446,728. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.