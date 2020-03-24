Comparing Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) & Inspro Technologies (NASDAQ:ITCC)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Inspro Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $900.42 million 2.69 $11.91 million $1.27 38.84 Inspro Technologies $21.63 million 0.01 $2.48 million N/A N/A

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Inspro Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackbaud and Inspro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 1 3 0 0 1.75 Inspro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackbaud presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.36%. Given Blackbaud’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Inspro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Inspro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 1.32% 16.12% 3.36% Inspro Technologies -8.34% -68.13% -13.27%

Volatility & Risk

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspro Technologies has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Inspro Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Inspro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. It also offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, Web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania.

