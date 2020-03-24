Comparing Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Easterly Government Properties and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Equity Residential 3 9 2 0 1.93

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $82.73, indicating a potential upside of 58.64%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.25% 0.62% 0.34% Equity Residential 35.93% 9.36% 4.62%

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.52 $7.21 million $1.20 18.51 Equity Residential $2.70 billion 7.18 $970.38 million $3.49 14.94

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

