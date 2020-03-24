Comparing Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) & Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orthopediatrics and Neurometrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthopediatrics $72.55 million 8.34 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -41.22 Neurometrix $9.27 million 0.18 -$3.77 million ($3.90) -0.29

Neurometrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthopediatrics. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurometrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Neurometrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Neurometrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orthopediatrics and Neurometrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthopediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus target price of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.34%. Neurometrix has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.52%. Given Neurometrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neurometrix is more favorable than Orthopediatrics.

Profitability

This table compares Orthopediatrics and Neurometrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthopediatrics -18.93% -12.15% -7.88% Neurometrix -40.69% -40.85% -19.50%

Volatility and Risk

Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurometrix has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orthopediatrics beats Neurometrix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

