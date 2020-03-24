Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given New GBX 1,620 Price Target at Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.43 ($23.17).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,019 ($13.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,665.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,888.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58.

In other news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.