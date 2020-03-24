Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Compass Minerals International worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

