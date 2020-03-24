Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.65% from the company’s current price.

CMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,703. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,310,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

