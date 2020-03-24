Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stake Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the quarter. Comtech Telecomm. comprises about 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.29% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMTL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,768,000 after acquiring an additional 571,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 120,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

