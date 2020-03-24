Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

