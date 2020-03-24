Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BBCP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.67. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

