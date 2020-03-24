ConforMIS’s (CFMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFMS. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.25.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Stanhope Investments acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth $27,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 139,708 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,432,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth $3,871,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ConforMIS by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 726,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

