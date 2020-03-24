Consensus Trading Up 7.3% This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031672 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00085375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.71 or 1.00220180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00069068 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000825 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

