Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Raised to $13.00

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 194.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Consol Energy stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,686,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,806,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,622,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

