Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay Acquires 2,341 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay acquired 2,341 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $33,921.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Finlay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Richard Finlay acquired 5,445 shares of Consolidated Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $78,353.55.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Finlay acquired 3,326 shares of Consolidated Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $49,790.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 73,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,691. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $219.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.