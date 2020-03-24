Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay Buys 5,445 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay bought 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,353.55.

Richard Finlay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Finlay bought 3,326 shares of Consolidated Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,691. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.