Constellation Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $305,480.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.04187940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00066425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

