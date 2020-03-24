Contentos Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.04217386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003504 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,259,542 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

