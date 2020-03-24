Contrasting Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) & Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 2 3 0 2.60 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.06%. Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.37%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Amdocs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 11.99% 16.13% 10.67% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and Powerbridge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.09 billion 1.68 $479.45 million $4.07 12.49 Powerbridge Technologies $23.15 million 0.85 $1.55 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Summary

Amdocs beats Powerbridge Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions. It also provides managed, quality engineering, data and intelligence, cloud enablement, digital business operation, autonomous network service assurance, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers mobile financial services, which enable service providers and financial institutions to serve financially underserved customer segments; revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform focused on contextual and personalized customer engagements. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

