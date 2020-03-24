Contrasting Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Bank Ozk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 26.36% 9.63% 1.49% Bank Ozk 33.53% 10.57% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independent Bank Group and Bank Ozk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bank Ozk 0 3 2 0 2.40

Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.80%. Bank Ozk has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.28%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Bank Ozk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Bank Ozk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 1.28 $192.74 million $5.08 4.27 Bank Ozk $1.27 billion 1.81 $425.91 million $3.30 5.41

Bank Ozk has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Ozk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Ozk has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Independent Bank Group pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Ozk pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bank Ozk has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank Ozk beats Independent Bank Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

