ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 227.27% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark began coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $61.87.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

