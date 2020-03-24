Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Copart worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $122,327,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 345,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 322,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. 152,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

