Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Several research firms have commented on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

CLB stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

