Corie S. Barry Sells 2,191 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $113,384.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $8.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $247,638,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,175,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

