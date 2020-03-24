Corp Srb Purchases 862 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,598.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, March 20th, Corp Srb acquired 17,590 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,518.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Corp Srb acquired 17,110 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $5.90 on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. 109,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.69. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

