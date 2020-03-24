Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $153.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.03 million and the highest is $161.31 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $148.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $633.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.61 million to $641.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $675.86 million, with estimates ranging from $665.52 million to $682.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,033 shares of company stock valued at $104,073. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

