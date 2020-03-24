CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CoStar Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after buying an additional 108,573 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,998,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 5,234.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $12.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,166. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $452.42 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $674.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

