COTI (COTI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $1.67 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02649874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 312,250,374 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.