Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $171,017.70 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $171,017.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,761.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COUP traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

