Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter Sells 631 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 631 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $82,856.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,164.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.76. 1,990,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.