Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,897 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for about 14.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 3.88% of Coupa Software worth $362,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $10,650,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,196.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,000 shares of company stock worth $21,804,785 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Shares of COUP traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,259. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.01.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.