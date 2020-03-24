Covesting (COV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 44% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $1.76 million and $41,874.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02643482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

