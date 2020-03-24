COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 123,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,643. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

