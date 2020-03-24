Covington Capital Management Acquires 1,365 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $21.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. 105,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,820. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

