Covington Capital Management Buys 13,019 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

L3Harris stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

