Covington Capital Management Buys 29,492 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 11,334,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,575,496. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.