Covington Capital Management Buys 8,694 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,402 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

TJX stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 565,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,406,728. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

