Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $4,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, reaching $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,662,158. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

