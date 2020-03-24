Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. 1,023,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

