Covington Capital Management Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,029,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,511,364. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

