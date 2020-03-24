Covington Capital Management Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $10.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.65. 2,868,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.75. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.