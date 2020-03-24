Covington Capital Management Purchases 1,956 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $10.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

