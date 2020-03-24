Covington Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,139. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

