Covington Capital Management Sells 2,069 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $19.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,968. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

