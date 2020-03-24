CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of CPPGroup stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.51 ($0.03). 380,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.09 ($0.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.05. The company has a market cap of $21.70 million and a PE ratio of -25.10.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

