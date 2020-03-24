Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,497 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Credicorp worth $79,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,438. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $246.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day moving average is $204.71.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

