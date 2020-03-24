Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,772,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 13,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE BAP traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $126.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $121.24 and a 1 year high of $246.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

