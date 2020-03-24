Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,653 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Coherent worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Coherent by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

